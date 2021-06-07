Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

UPDATE 1-Nigeria naira slides past 500/dlr on black market, trading volumes drop

By Chijioke Ohuocha

0 Min Read

 (Adds details on FX liquidity)
    By Chijioke Ohuocha
    ABUJA, June 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira slid
past 500 per dollar on the black market on Monday to a more than
3-1/2-year low, two weeks after the country devalued its
official exchange rate.
    Trading volumes fell 14.49% last week to $1.07 billion
across the currency markets, data from exchange regulator FMDQ
Securities Exchange showed on Monday, citing a decrease in spot
market turnover.
    The central bank in May abandoned its official rate
of 380 naira, which it had held since July last year, in an
attempt to unify its numerous exchange rates. 
    The naira traded at 412 to the dollar on the spot market on
Monday and hit 502 naira on the black market as dollar liquidity
declined across the currency markets.
    Below is a table showing the weekly volumes traded between
banks as at June 4, 2021, from the previous week, on Nigeria's
foreign exchange market:
    
 Week-ended:  June 4, 2021    May 28, 2021
 ($ mln)                      
 Futures          303.40         190.35
 Forwards          89.51         161.20
 Spot             676.80         899.42
 Total          1,069.71       1,250.97
 Source: FMDQ Securities Exchange

 (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra, Kirsten
Donovan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up