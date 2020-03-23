UPDATE 1-Nigeria one-year naira forward records biggest fall in over 10-years after devaluation

(Adds details)

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, March 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria one-year currency forward on Monday recorded its biggest fall in more than 10-years after the official naira exchange rate was devalued on Friday.

The derivative, which gives an indication of where the currency could trade in a year’s time, fell 11.3% against the dollar.

The non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market traded in London priced the naira at 515 to the dollar in a year’s time while naira futures of the same tenor were quoted at 385.

The Nigerian central bank devalued the official currency rate by 15% on Friday, in a move to converge a multiple exchange rates regime which it has used to manage pressure on the naira, traders said.

The currency in Nigeria, which is Africa’s biggest economy and relies on crude sales for 90% of foreign exchange earnings, has come under pressure after oil prices plunged following a disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia over a deeper production cut. The coronavirus outbreak has also hit global demand for oil.

The nine-months currency forward also fell more than 11% while the shorter maturities were down at least five percentage each.

The market differential between one-year naira forwards and futures widened to 130 naira on Monday, up from 30 naira in January, as investors raced to hedge risk.

The naira futures one-year contract offered by the central bank was revised upwards on Monday by 15 naira, traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)