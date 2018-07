ABUJA, July 14 (Reuters) - Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has signed a $650 million loan facility with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) for his oil refinery project in Nigeria.

Africa’s trade bank, based in Egypt, also signed a $750 million facility with Nigeria’s development bank, the Bank of Industry.

Reuters witnessed the signing of both loans on Saturday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)