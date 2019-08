ABUJA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Nigerian dealers raised their secondary-market bids for one-year treasury bills to 14% from 11% last week, traders said on Monday.

The bid-offer spread on the paper doubled to 200 basis points, traders said, adding that some investors had bid for bills at 16% on Friday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; ; editing by John Stonestreet)