Nigeria's debt office says total debt was 21.7 trln naira at end of Dec 2017

ABUJA, March 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s total national debt was 21.7 trillion naira ($70.92 billion) at the end of December 2017, the director-general of Nigeria’s Debt Management Office Patience Oniha told a news briefing on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s first Eurobond will be repaid when it matures in July, said Oniha, adding that the national debt mix is about 30 percent foreign and 70 percent local after a $2.5 billion Eurobond sale in February. ($1 = 306.0000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Writing by Paul Carsten Editing by Catherine Evans)