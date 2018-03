ABUJA, March 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced the head of an amnesty programme for former militants who attacked energy facilities in the Niger Delta oil production heartland, the presidency said on Tuesday.

Buhari also ordered “a full investigation into the activities of the Amnesty Programme from 2015 to date, especially allegations of financial impropriety”. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Gareth Jones)