LAGOS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Diamond Bank said on Friday it plans to pay off a $200 million Eurobond due in May with dollars generated from operations and has no plan to refinance the debt.

The mid-tier lender also said it has received approval from the central bank to operate only in Nigeria, in a move to lower capital requirements after selling its international units. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Susan Fenton)