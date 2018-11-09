Nigeria's Diamond Bank has not received cash offers from investors

ABUJA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Diamond Bank said on Friday that no investors had come forward to inject cash into the company and that its board was reviewing all strategic options.

The mid-tier lender said it was in active discussions to appoint new board directors after it said last month that four of its directors, including its Chairman Oluseyi Bickersteth, had resigned.

The bank added that it has the support of its major shareholders, including The Carlyle Group, to ensure successful operations. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)