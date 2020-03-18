Nigeria working on worst case scenario of $30 a barrel oil price for revised budget -finance minister

ABUJA, March 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s government is working on a worst case scenario of $30 per barrel oil benchmark price and production of 2.1 million barrels per day for its revised budget, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed told reporters on Wednesday.

Zainab Ahmed, who last week said the 2020 budget for Africa’s largest economy had to be cut because it assumed an oil price of $57 per barrel, made the comments after stepping out of a cabinet meeting in the capital Abuja. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)