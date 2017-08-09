FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria approves spending plan, lowers 2018 GDP forecast -minister
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 4:28 PM / 6 days ago

Nigeria approves spending plan, lowers 2018 GDP forecast -minister

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria's government approved its medium-term expenditure framework for 2018-2020 on Wednesday, and revised its growth forecast for next year downwards, its budget minister said.

Udoma Udo Udoma, minister for budget and national planing said after a cabinet meeting that the government had approved "a slightly different" growth trajectory of 3.5 percent for next year, down from 4.8 percent it announced in its strategy paper.

He said the government was committed to exploring ways of raising additional revenues to lower the debt service burden. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Catherine Evans)

