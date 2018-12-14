CORRECTED-Nigeria's president Buhari said economy in "bad shape" -state governor

(Corrects meeting where comments were made)

ABUJA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said the country’s economy was in “bad shape”, the governor of a northwestern state said on Friday after a meeting with governors from across the country.

Abdulaziz Yari said Buhari made the comment on Friday at a meeting with members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. Buhari will seek a second term in an election in February, in which the economy will be a campaign issue.

Yari, who is governor of the state of Zamfara, was speaking to reporters in the capital Abuja. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)