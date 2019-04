ABUJA, April 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria has no intention of removing subsidies on petroleum products, its finance minister said on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) advised the country to eliminate them to build a buffer.

“It’s still work in progress ... there is no intention to remove the fuel subsidy at this time,” Zainab Ahmed told reporters. (Reporting by Felix Onuah Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Andrew Heavens)