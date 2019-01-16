Nigerian opposition candidate says he would remove multiple exchange rate

LAGOS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The main opposition candidate for next month’s presidential election in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, said on Wednesday he would eliminate multiple exchange rates to attract foreign investors.
Nigeria has at least three exchange rates which the central bank introduced at the height of a currency crisis triggered by low oil prices. Abubakar told Reuters he would also remove a costly fuel subsidy and identify government enterprises to privatise.
