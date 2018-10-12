FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
October 12, 2018 / 5:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nigerian opposition party candidate Abubakar chooses running mate -spokesman

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The main opposition challenger to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s elections has selected a former governor from the southeast of the country to be his running mate, the candidate’s spokesman said.

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president who will stand as the candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2019 vote, chose Peter Obi, formerly governor of the southeastern state of Anambra. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.