Nigerian opposition party candidate Abubakar chooses running mate -spokesman

LAGOS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The main opposition challenger to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s elections has selected a former governor from the southeast of the country to be his running mate, the candidate’s spokesman said.

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president who will stand as the candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2019 vote, chose Peter Obi, formerly governor of the southeastern state of Anambra. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Mark Heinrich)