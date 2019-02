ABUJA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s electoral commission on Wednesday said incumbent Muhammadu Buhari won the country’s presidential election.

“Muhammadu Buhari...is hereby declared winner,” said Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari defeated the main opposition party candidate Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, to secure his second term. (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Neil Fullick)