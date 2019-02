LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s dollar-denominated government bonds rose to 5-7 month highs on Wednesday after Muhammadu Buhari won a second term at the helm of Africa’s largest economy and top oil producer.

The country’s longer-dated bonds were up as much as 0.8 cents in the dollar to extend a more than 10 cents rally since the start of the year. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Tom Arnold)