ABUJA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s newly re-elected President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday his administration will intensify efforts to improve security and bolster the economy.

Addressing supporters at his All Progressives Congress (APC) party campaign headquarters, he also said he was “deeply humbled” to have secured a second term. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Paul Carsten; editing by Neil Fullick)