Energy
February 14, 2019 / 10:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nigeria militants vow to cripple economy if Buhari re-elected

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nigerian militants threatened on Thursday to cripple Africa’s biggest economy if President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected in a vote due to be held on Saturday, the Niger Delta Avengers said in a statement on Thursday.

The group said it hoped to change Buhari’s rule through elections and that its preferred choice for president was opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The militants were behind a 2016 wave of violence that helped push Nigeria into recession. (Reporting by Paul Carsten Writing by James Macharia Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below