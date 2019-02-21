Nigeria opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar would continue Niger Delta amnesty programme - policy advisor

ABUJA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s main opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar would continue the country’s Niger Delta amnesty programme, a policy advisor told Reuters on Thursday.

The controversial programme gives stipends to former militants in the oil-rich Delta region. Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari sought to overhaul the programme early in his tenure, triggering a renewed series of attacks on oil facilities, but later continued with the existing arrangement. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa)