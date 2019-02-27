Nigeria's defeated opposition party says legal process is one way to resolve disputed election results

ABUJA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s defeated main opposition party does not accept the presidential election result and believes the legal process is one way to resolve issues, a party official said on Wednesday.

Osita Chidoka, a representative of the defeated People’s Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar, made the comments while speaking to reporters after Nigeria’s electoral agency declared the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari the winner of the country’s presidential election. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Paul Carsten)