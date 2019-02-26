Nigeria's main opposition candidate demands halt in release of election results

ABUJA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s main opposition party on Tuesday demanded an immediate halt to the release of presidential election results by the electoral commission until data on voters who took part was made available to all parties in the race.

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken an unassailable lead in the election, a tally by Reuters based on official and provisional results showed. The results showed that his main rival, businessman and former vice president Atiku Abubakar, could no longer catch up. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and James Macharia Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram)