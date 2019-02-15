Nigeria presidential election could be delayed in some areas -diplomatic, gov't sources

ABUJA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s presidential election set for Saturday could be delayed in parts of the country, two diplomats and a government source said on Friday, citing difficulties in transporting electoral materials in some areas.

The Independent National Electoral Commission was holding a late night meeting and could not immediately be reached for comment.

President Muhammadu Buhari faces a tight election contest in Africa’s biggest economy, top oil producer and most populous nation against the main opposition candidate, former vice president and businessman Atiku Abubakar. (Reporting by Paul Carsten, Alexis Akwagyiram and Ardo Hazzad; writing by James Macharia, editing by G Crosse)