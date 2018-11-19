Nigerian opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar seeks to boost oil investments -draft manifesto

LAGOS/ABUJA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar will seek to boost investment in the country’s oil sector if he becomes president next year, according to a draft copy of his manifesto.

He plans to reconsider the introduction of bidding rounds for marginal fields and oil blocks, privatise government-owned refineries and issue new licences for greenfield investments in crude refineries, the draft said.

The country is scheduled to hold a presidential election in February.