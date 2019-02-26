Nigeria's President Buhari takes unassailable lead in election - Reuters tally

ABUJA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday took an unassailable lead in the country’s election race, Reuters data based on results announced in different parts of the country showed.

A combination of results confirmed by the electoral commission and of provisional ones announced in state capitals showed that his main rival, businessman and former vice president Atiku Abubakar, could no longer catch up. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram, Paul Carsten and James Macharia Editing by Gareth Jones)