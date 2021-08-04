Nigeria picks JP Morgan, Citigroup, Standard Chartered and Goldman for eurobond issue

ABUJA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Nigerian government on Wednesday picked JP Morgan, Citigroup, Standard Chartered and Goldman Sachs as international bookrunners on a forthcoming eurobond issue, the country’s debt office said.

The eurobonds are aimed at raising funds for external borrowing of 2.343 trillion naira earmarked in the 2021 spending plan to partly finance the government’s deficit, the Debt Management Office said.