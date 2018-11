ABUJA/LAGOS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nigerian officials will go on a roadshow to London next week ahead of a planned $2.8 billion Eurobond sale this month, two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The roadshow, which is being organised by Citi and Standard Chartered, will run from Nov. 12 for three days and be attended by Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Mark Potter)