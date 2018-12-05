Nigerian bank FCMB has received $3 mln after sale of 9mobile

ABUJA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nigerian bank FCMB said on Wednesday it had received $3 million as part of the proceeds from the sale of debt-laden telecoms firm 9mobile, which was seized by its lenders and sold to new investors.

In November, Teleology completed a takeover of 9mobile, the country’s fourth biggest operator, ending a long bidding process for the debt-laden company that started a year ago.

FCMB has around 4 billion naira exposure to 9mobile, the bank said (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Edmund Blair)