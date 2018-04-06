FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 6, 2018 / 3:00 PM / a day ago

Nigeria's FCMB sees flat loan growth, eyes UK retail licence -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 6 (Reuters) - Nigerian mid-tier lender FCMB expects loan growth to be flat this year after it rose 5.4 percent last year as oil companies pay down debt, its chief executive said on Friday.

Ladi Balogun said the group was seeking a retail banking licence for its British-based unit, which offers wholesale banking to boost its balance sheet.

He said the mid-tier bank took a 50 percent impairment of 2.3 billion naira on loans to debt-laden 9mobile, which is in talks with investors to take over the telecoms firm. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.