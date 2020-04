ABUJA, April 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank has transferred $21 million to the bond trustees for its eurobond coupon payment due in two weeks, a senior executive said, citing contingency plans for a potential coronavirus lockdown.

Lagos, Africa’s largest city with, ground to a halt on Tuesday and the Nigerian capital Abuja entered a two-week lockdown to slow the spread of the virus. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by David Goodman)