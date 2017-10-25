Nigeria's Fidelity Bank takes impairment on 9mobile loan

LAGOS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank has taken a 5 percent impairment charge on its 17.3 billion naira ($55 million) loan to Etisalat Nigeria, now called 9mobile, its chief executive Nnamdi Okonkwo said on Wednesday.

Okonkwo said the mid-size bank has submitted details of personal and business accounts that lacked complete identification to the central bank following a court order. He declined to disclose the number. ($1 = 315.0000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Adrian Croft)