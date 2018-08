LAGOS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s First Bank said on Tuesday it has redeemed a $300 million Eurobond before maturity and has paid all bondholders.

The top tier lender siad it doesn’t plan to reissue another bond in the near term following the redemption, adding that it has ample liquidity to meet its foreign and local currency funding needs. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)