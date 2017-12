LAGOS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Flour Mills of Nigeria has filed application to the stock exchange to raise 39.86 billion naira ($127 million) via a share sale to existing shareholders, the bourse said on Friday.

The flour manufacturer plans to sell 1.47 billion ordinary shares at 27 naira, a 21 percent discount to Friday’s market price of 34.13 naira. It would offer nine new shares for every 16 already held via rights issue. ($1 = 314.50 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans)