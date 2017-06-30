FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Nigeria forex reserve dips slightly in June from a month ago -cenbank
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 2 months ago

Nigeria forex reserve dips slightly in June from a month ago -cenbank

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria's foreign exchange reserve stood at $30.25 billion by June 28, down 0.36 percent from a month ago, central bank data showed on Friday.

The reserves showed a 14.8 percent rise from a year ago, when they stood at $26.34 billion. Nigeria's dollar reserves have risen slightly this year thanks to the rise in global oil prices.

The OPEC member country has added $4.2 billion to its reserves since the beginning of the year. Foreign reserves stood at $26.09 billion at the beginning of the year. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.