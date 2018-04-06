Nigeria awards two of three gas pipeline deals

ABUJA, April 6 (Reuters) - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Friday it had awarded two of three gas pipeline contracts which in total will be worth more than $2.8 billion.

One contract for a roughly 200 km (124.27 miles) stretch of the 614 km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline and stations was awarded to Oando PLC and OilServe, the state oil company said in a statement.

Another stretch of about 200 km was given to a partnership between China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau and Brentex, NNPC said.

It did not say how much each individual contract was worth.

A third contract will be executed in the coming weeks, NNPC said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by Jason Neely)