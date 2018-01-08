FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 1:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nigeria restores supply of gas on pipeline affected by fire - state oil firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria has fully restored the supply of gas on a pipeline affected by a fire last week, a spokesman for the state oil company said on Monday.

Gas supply to several power stations was cut off because of the fire on the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System near Okada in the southern state of Edo on Wednesday last week.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) owns and operates the gas pipelines which feed power plants in the country’s southwest. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Additional reporting by Paul Carsten in Abuja; Editing by Louise Heavens)

