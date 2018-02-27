FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 8:08 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Nigeria's economy grew 1.92 pct in Q4 2017 -stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s gross domestic product grew 1.92 percent in the last quarter of 2017 compared with a 1.73 percent contraction in the same period the previous year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s economy returned to growth in the second quarter of 2017 but the recovery has been fragile since it is largely due to higher oil prices. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in December that the economy remains vulnerable. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

