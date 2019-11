ABUJA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s economy grew 2.28% year-on-year in the three months to the end of September, the statistics office said on Friday.

Growth in Africa’s largest economy slowed in the first two quarters of the year as the nation struggled to shrug off the impact of a recession it escaped from in 2017. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by William Maclean)