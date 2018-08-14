Nigeria's GT Bank sees 10 pct loan growth this year

LAGOS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank expects to grow its loan book by 10 percent by the end of the year after credit declined in the first half, it said on Tuesday.

Loans fell 11 percent in the six months to June following a 9 percent decline last year, the bank said on a call with analysts. Chief Executive Segun Agbaje said the bank would take $700 million to $800 million out of its placements with foreign banks and deploy that into loans. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha. Editing by Jane Merriman)