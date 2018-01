ABUJA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 15.37 percent in December, compared with 15.90 percent in November, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 19.42 percent in December, compared with 20.30 percent in November, said Yemi Kale, the statistics office’s chief, said on his personal Twitter account. (Reporting by Paul Carsten, editing by Larry King)