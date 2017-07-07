FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Nigeria interbank lending rate rises on tight liquidity
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 4:15 PM / a month ago

Nigeria interbank lending rate rises on tight liquidity

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria's interbank lending rate rose to around 15 percent on Friday from 5 percent last week after commercial lenders paid for dollar and treasury bill purchases, draining liquidity, traders said.

The central bank sold dollars twice this week, thereby tightening naira liquidity, traders said. It also sold 25.67 billion naira in treasury bills on Wednesday, which further pushed up borrowing costs.

"The interbank rate traded above the 40 percent level on Wednesday," the trader said, because of the treasury bill auction. He said rates later dropped sharply after the central bank repaid matured bills worth 65 billion naira.

Borrowing costs are expected to rise next week, since the central bank may keep up its forex interventions to stabilise the local currency, traders said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.