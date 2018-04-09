Impairments push Lafarge Africa to 2017 loss, shares fall

LAGOS, April 9 (Reuters) - Lafarge Africa has taken a one-off impairment in Nigeria and South Africa totalling around 33 billion naira ($105 million), widening its loss before tax for 2017 from a year earlier and sending its shares tumbling.

Bruno Bayet, chief financial officer, told Reuters the impairments accounted for bulk of the loss, without which the cement maker would have turned a profit.

Lafarge Africa shares listed on the Lagos bourse fell to a one-year low on the news.