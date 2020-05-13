Company News
May 13, 2020 / 3:50 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Nigeria LNG signs EPC contract for Train 7 - oil minister

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria LNG has signed the engineering, procurement and construction contract for its Train 7 project, Nigeria’s oil minister said on Thursday.

The company had previously announced that it would award the EPC to a consortium including Italy’s Saipem, Japan’s Chiyoda and Daewoo of South Korea.

“The construction phase of Train 7 can now commence in earnest,” Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva said during an online event on Wednesday. (Reporting By Libby George; editing by David Evans)

