Nigeria LNG signs EPC contract for Train 7 - oil minister

LAGOS, May 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria LNG has signed the engineering, procurement and construction contract for its Train 7 project, Nigeria’s oil minister said on Thursday.

The company had previously announced that it would award the EPC to a consortium including Italy’s Saipem, Japan’s Chiyoda and Daewoo of South Korea.

“The construction phase of Train 7 can now commence in earnest,” Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva said during an online event on Wednesday. (Reporting By Libby George; editing by David Evans)