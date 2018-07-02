Nigeria mortgage agency seeks approval for $1.4 bln debt programme

LAGOS, July 2 (Reuters) - Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC) plans to seek approval from members by the end of the month to triple the size of its debt programme to 440 billion naira ($1.44 billion), the state-backed mortgage agency said on Monday.

Nigeria set up a mortgage-backed guarantee company in 2014, partly with World Bank aid, in an effort to boost lending through the creation of a secondary housing market, which is virtually non-existent in Africa’s most populous nation.

NMRC said the notes could be issued through non-convertible loans and bonds, either through public offering, private placement or a book-building process, it said in a notice to members. ($1 = 305.2500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by David Goodman)