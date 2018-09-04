FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nigeria says whistleblower triggered MTN $8.1 bln probe -official

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The office of Nigeria’s attorney general said on Tuesday that a whistleblower prompted an investigation into alleged MTN infractions that last week led to a demand for $8.1 billion taken out of Nigeria to be brought back.

Ladidi Mohammed, head of asset recovery, told Reuters in a phone interview that an investigation was then carried out by the central bank.

The South African telecoms giant in a statement issued on Tuesday said all dividend repatriation out of Nigeria was done on the basis of equity capital and with valid certificates. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Louise Heavens)

