FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
September 11, 2018 / 1:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

MTN says Nigeria's attorney general execeeded powers in $2 bln tax bill

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - MTN Group said Nigeria’s attorney general exceeded his powers in demanding the payment of $2 billion in taxes and charges, state court papers reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

The South African telecoms company is also requesting 3 billion naira in court and legal expenses. Nigeria’s government earlier this month handed MTN a $2 billion tax bill days after the central bank ordered the company’s Lagos-based unit to hand over $8.1 billion that it said was illegally sent abroad.

MTN on Monday said it had applied to Nigeria’s High Court to restrain the country’s central bank and the attorney general from taking further action over its assets. (Reporting by Didi Akinyelure, Alexis Akwagyiram, Chijioke Ohuocha and Paul Carsten; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.