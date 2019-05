LAGOS, May 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN aims to list its Nigerian business on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday, two sources familiar with the listing told Reuters.

The telecoms firm, which has said it would list 20.4 billion ordinary shares on the Nigerian exchange, had held a meeting with analysts on Monday ahead of the planned listing. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Paul Carsten and Alexander Smith)