ABUJA, May 14 (Reuters) - MTN’s Nigerian unit would prefers to list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday, a spokesman for the South African firm said on Tuesday.

“We are aiming to list but we can’t give you a hard date,” he said, adding that Thursday was the company’s preferred date, though Wednesday and Friday this week and Wednesday and Thursday next week are also options. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexander Smith)