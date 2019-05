ABUJA, May 25 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria is under investigation by the Nigerian financial crimes agency over its listing earlier this month, the company said on Saturday.

The firm “has not been accused of any wrongdoing” by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. MTN said in a statement.

MTN Nigeria is a unit of South African telecoms firm MTN Group. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Angus MacSwan)