September 10, 2018 / 12:57 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

MTN seeks court order to protect Nigeria assets over dispute

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - MTN Group said on Monday it has applied to Nigeria’s High Court to restrain the country’s Central Bank and the Attorney General from taking further action over its assets in the wake of a multibillion-dollar dispute.

Nigeria’s central bank last month ordered MTN’s Lagos-based unit to hand over $8.1 billion that it said was illegally sent abroad, and the government earlier this month handed MTN with a separate $2 billion tax bill. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia)

